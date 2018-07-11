Posted: Jul 11, 2018 3:55 PMUpdated: Jul 11, 2018 4:47 PM

Bartlesville Police got an assist when they helped make an arrest at A's Liquor Store Wednsday afternoon. Captain Jay Hastings says the incident started in Nowata County. The chase apparently ended at about 4 o'clock with the arrest was made when the wanted individual pulled into the liquor store's parking lot. Officers from area departments pulled in behind the and made the arrest with guns drawn. Because multiple agencies were involved, it's likely that details will not be made public until mid Thursday morning.