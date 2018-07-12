Posted: Jul 12, 2018 7:17 AMUpdated: Jul 12, 2018 7:17 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Oklahoma's Senator Jim Inhofe says he is confident that the president's nomination to the supreme court, Brett Kavanaugh will be confirmed. Inhofe says several Democrat senators from states that supported President Trump will be motivated to support the nominee.

Inhofe says he will interview Justice Kavanaugh prior to the confirmation vote on the senate floor but he has asked to be placed near the end of the list for interviews so that members of the Judiciary Committee can have their turn first.