Posted: Jul 12, 2018 9:08 AMUpdated: Jul 12, 2018 9:08 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

If you missed the first two opportunities to add your ideas to what will become the voter-approved tower green project you have another opportunity. Consultants and city staf will host a noon forum on Thursday at the Bartlesville Community Center.

It's your opportunity to say how to shape the public space. Share your ideas on how the tower green can be used for future festivals and events.