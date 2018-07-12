Posted: Jul 12, 2018 9:17 AMUpdated: Jul 12, 2018 1:17 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

A Bartlesville math teacher is one of the twelve finalists for Oklahoma's Teacher of the Year. Joy Hofmeister has named STEM Math teacher, Warren Neff to the list.

Neff joins five other teachers from the eastern half of the state -- Natalie Fielden from Sapulpa, Amy Greenhaw from Jenks, Carol Hunsperger from Grove, Jenny Morphis from Muskogee, and Jannean Thopmson from Berryhill.

The 2019 Teacher of the Yar will be named September 18th in a Ceremony at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City.