Posted: Jul 12, 2018 9:47 AMUpdated: Jul 12, 2018 9:47 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville Police Department has partnered with a local non-profit -- First Step Shoe Ministry.

According to Captain Jay Hastings, First Step will provide the Police Department with new shoes and socks to be given to children when officers come in contact with families with children in need. Kim Tolle is with First Step. She says there a lot of children who need shoes.

Hastings says police will gather information on the child such as child's gender, shoe size and their name, then contact representatives from First Step Shoes who will arrange for the shoes and socks to be delivered to the police officer. Tolle says her husband, Jeremy, made the connection with the police to help.

Police will then deliver the items to the family.