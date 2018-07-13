Posted: Jul 13, 2018 7:51 AMUpdated: Jul 13, 2018 7:51 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A large crowd attended Thursday night's Planet Fitness grand opening at the Eastland Shopping Center. Marketing Manager for Planet Fitness, Chris Epper says when you look at the number of people who came out on a warm night in Bartlesville, it shows there is a lot of interes t in what Planet Fitness has to offer.

Epper says Planet Fitness has features that those who go there say sets them apart.

Planet Fitness opened in the spring and is open 24 hours a day..