Posted: Jul 13, 2018 9:46 AMUpdated: Jul 13, 2018 10:37 AM

Jarett Jones

Friday Morning on KWON’s Community Connection - US Senator Jim Inhofe was able to share how he feels about the upcoming Supreme Court nominee confirmation. Senator Inhoff spoke to the character of Nominee Brett Kavanaugh, - and how he will most likely be placed on the court.

Inhofe talks about Senators that have to support Kavanaugh to get re-elected

Senator Inhofe cites Democrat Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Joe Donnelly of Indiana, and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, as senators that voted to confirm Justice Gorsuch.

Inhofe also said that Congress had already approved him to the Washington D.C. Appellate Court, and that he cannot see any of the Democrats that voted for him then to not vote for him now.

You can find that entire interview with Inhoff available online with this story at BartlesvilleRadio.com.