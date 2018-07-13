Posted: Jul 13, 2018 2:59 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2018 2:59 PM

Max Gross

Several individuals were arraigned on criminal charges at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday.

43-year-old Stacey Bergstrom was arraigned on charges of violating the Oklahoma Sex Offender Registration Act. Bergstrom is a convicted level three aggravated sex offender for an incident that occurred in 2012. Bergstrom faces two felony counts. Bond was set at $20,000.

Dustin Rose, a 33-year-old Bartlesville man was arrested on Thursday after a traffic stop. Rose was a passenger in the vehicle. A search of his person produced a small amount of heroin. Also in Rose’s possession were two debit cards not belonging to him. A $5,000 bond was set.

William Gilbert faces a charge of domestic abuse. A police affidavit alleges that Gilbert repeatedly punched his wife in the back of the head during an argument on Thursday night. The woman’s ear was inflamed and she had red marks on her neck. Gilbert’s bond was set at $15,000 with a stipulation of no contact with the alleged victim.

Also, three eighteen-year-old’s who were arrested in connection to several larceny from vehicle reports will return to court on Monday to be arraigned.