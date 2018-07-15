Posted: Jul 15, 2018 5:06 PMUpdated: Jul 15, 2018 5:06 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Washington County Commissioners will approve the retirement of Sheriff's K-9 Officer AYKO Monday morning. The board will also act on a letter to Janet Vermilion and to Erin Rainey acknowledging their retirement from the county Free Fair Board. The board will open bids for the County Road 2200 Overlay project. Monday morning's board meeting is set for 9:30 at the Courthouse Administrative Center.