Posted: Jul 15, 2018 5:08 PMUpdated: Jul 15, 2018 5:08 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville School Board will accept Nikki Benson's resignation from the board Monday night. Benson announced last week that she was moving out of the boundaries for her seat 6 on the board. The board will also take action on an athletic training services agreement. Monday night's meeting is set for 5:30 at the Education Service Center.