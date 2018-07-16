Posted: Jul 16, 2018 9:59 AMUpdated: Jul 16, 2018 9:59 AM

Jarett Jones

The annual KWON Auction is coming up on the last Saturday of July, and this year that Saturday is July 28th. The Auction will be held at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey, and will start at 9a.m. this year instead of starting at 10a.m. like years past.

The doors will be open at 8 o’clock so those who want to can walk around and look at the items that will be auctioned off beforehand.

Event Organizer Dorea Potter shares how the bidding works

To be able to bid you must register at the door. It costs nothing to register, and being registered allows you to be able to win door prizes. The Rolling Pin Bakery and Deli will be at the auction to sell baked goods and sandwiches the entire time of the auction.

The items that will be at the KWON Auction vary from lawn mowers, reclining chairs, jewelry, and gift cards. To find the full list you can go to the Community tab at bartlesvilleradio.com, and click on Bartlesville Auction and it will bring up the full list.