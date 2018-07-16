Posted: Jul 16, 2018 3:17 PMUpdated: Jul 16, 2018 3:17 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

A Washington County judge set Bond at 50 thousand dollars on 29 year-old Brian Gene DeShields of Bartlesville Monday afternoon. DeShields is charged with domestic abuse after a former conviction.

A Bartlesville police officer was sent to a home in the 500 block of Cumberland to take a report from the victim regarding two incidents -- one of which happened earlier in the day. The woman reported DeShields hit her face several times between 2 and 7 in the morning leaving a bruise on her right eye and he also threw a phone at her leaving a bruise.

The prior incident happened on the fourth of July when the woman was at their home along with her two children. An argument ensued and DeShields told her that he had the tag from her car because he didn't want her to leave the home to go light fireworks. He started to leave and the woman grabbed his arm to stop him so she could get the tag back.

The woman had her one-year old in her arms when DeShields pushed her and the boy to the ground. As she was trying to get up DeShields kicked at her hitting the boy in the face. The woman told the officer she didn't report the incident at the time because she feared for her safety and that of her children.

DeShields is due back in court on July 27th and he is to have no contact with the victim or her children.