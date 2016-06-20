Posted: Jul 17, 2018 8:17 AMUpdated: Jul 17, 2018 8:17 AM

Bill Lynch

Tourism was the primary topic of discussion at this week's meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners. Executive director for the tourism oversight committee Kelly Bland brought forward several items for approval from the Osage County tourism board.

A lengthy discussion began regarding the purchase of an app for the VisitTheOsage.com website, the app is produced by Visit Widget and is used by state tourism for their travelok.com website. Bland emphasized the ease of using the app, and that travel companies and organizers can create itineraries and pull information directly off of the VisitTheOsage. Com website. Itineraries can also be created by the tourism board, and the app will provide listings of events occurring around Osage County. The start-up cost To utilize the app was $2,250 and a monthly charge of $299 a month. Even with the hefty price tag, the Commissioners agreed that it would be worth a try if it would bring more tourism to Osage County, and approve the app for a one year contract.

The Commissioners also approved funding for the 49th annual Kihekah Steh Pow wow, the Alpha Tho Tau Plein Air Tulsa event, and approved for Bland to attend the Wichita Women’s Fair, the Arkansas Home and Outdoor Living Show, and the 2019 American Bus Association Tradeshow.

Additionally the Commissioners approved and authorized the Barnsdall school bond. due to the 6 million dollar price tag, the debt had to be approved by the county.

The next meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners will be held on Monday at 10am at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska.



