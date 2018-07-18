Posted: Jul 18, 2018 8:42 AMUpdated: Jul 18, 2018 8:42 AM

Jarett Jones

The Bartlesville Public Schools were honored to find out that their district held two of only three award winning Middle Schools in the state.

Project Lead the Way, a curriculum for STEM programs; has announced that Madison Middle School, and Central Middle School are distinguished in the program.

Bartlesville Superintendent Chuck McCauley talks about the award

The award is based on how many children are enrolled in the program, and if they stay enrolled in the classes.

It also is awarded on the possible opportunities presented in future years, and future semesters.

