Posted: Jul 18, 2018 10:21 AMUpdated: Jul 18, 2018 10:21 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

46 year-old Lisa Chaney of Bartlesville is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

A court affidavit indicates a Bartlesville police officer was sent to the area of Hensley and Sunset Monday evening about eight o'clock on a report of a domestic incident. Upon arriving in the area the officer saw a silver Chevy vehicle with matching tags to the dispatch ahd he followed it. While the officer was behind the vehicle he saw the vehicle swerve in its lane and then hop the curb.

The officer then had the driver pull-over. He noticed both passengers were waving their arms as if they were having an argument. Upon contact, the driver identified himself as Daniel Randolph, and the front seat passenger identified herself as Lisa Chaney. Randolph told the officer that he did not

feel the curb, and that they were in fact arguing.

The officer checked both individuals for warrants. Randolph was found to be clean but Chaney was suspended and was actively in drug Court.

When the officer asked Randolph to step out of the vehicle a tin can fell into his seat. Randolph insisted that he did not know where it came from. The officer then opened it and found two bags; one was empty and the other had a clear crystal like rock substance in it. The clear rock-like substance field tested positive for Methamphetamine.

The officer then asked Chaney as to if the bag was hers, she said it was. When asked what was inside, she told the officer that it was Meth.

Randolph was released on a verbal warning. Bond has been set at $50,000 for Chaney.