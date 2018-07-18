Posted: Jul 18, 2018 10:23 AMUpdated: Jul 18, 2018 10:23 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Here's your chance to learn Tai Chi from a Chinese Master. Starting August first, Tai Chi Master Judy Fu will conduct classes every Wednesday morning at the Bartlesville Public Library. Literacy Services Coordinator Karen Kerr-McGraw says classes will be held from 11 to 11:40 in the library's meeting room A.

Tai Chi originates from Qigong, which is a discipline that involves the mind, breath, and movement to create a balance of energy that can be used in every aspect of life.

Kerr-McGraw said some of the benefits of Tai Chi include improvement in balance and helping prevent falls, which is a serious concern for senior adults. However, Tai Chi is beneficial for all ages.

Fu travels to China as needed to keep her master's certification current. She holds a fine arts bachelor degree from the Chinese Culture University in Taipei and a master of fine arts degree from the University of North Texas.

For more information call 918-338-4179 or email literacybartlesville.lib.ok.us .