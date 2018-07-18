Posted: Jul 18, 2018 2:41 PMUpdated: Jul 18, 2018 2:41 PM

Bartlesville's Green Country Village has partnered with Elder Care's Brighter LIving Program to enhance the quality of life for its independent living residents. Residency Director for Green Country Village, Casey Williams says the partnership enhances the independent living experience

Elder Care is next-door to Green Country Village on Swan Drive in Bartlesville. Director of Operations, Christina Bishop says the partnership is a natural fit for seniors who want to remain independent for as long as possible.

Whether you live at Green Country Village or in your own home, if you're a senior, you can call Elder Care at 918-336-8500 to find out more about the Brighter Living program