Posted: Jul 19, 2018 9:32 AMUpdated: Jul 19, 2018 9:32 AM

Jarett Jones

The 2018-19 schoolyear is rapidly approaching, and the annual School Supply Drive is right around the corner. The School Supply Drive has been operating in Washington County for 17 years, and this year the mission has not changed. The goal is to make sure that all area children have the school supplies that they need.

Event Organizer Carol Banks talks about the packing party

Volunteers are welcome to help, and the application for the supplies for this school year run through the end of July.

If you or a child you know is in need of supplies for this next school year, or you wish to volunteer and help pack the backpacks you can visit packthebackpacks.org.

We have the whole interview online along with a link to the website at BartlesvilleRadio.com