Posted: Jul 19, 2018 9:37 AMUpdated: Jul 19, 2018 9:37 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville’s Agape Mission will host its 10th-annual Empty Bowls fund raiser next month. The event supports the ministry’s Food for Kids program and its on-site feeding program.

Agape Executive Director, Sherri Smith reminds you to think again if you don’t believe the Bartlesville has hungry children. She says some 50 percent of Bartlesville’s elementary and middle school-aged students qualify for free or reduced lunches. Smith says over the weekends those youngsters rely on sources like Agape Mission.

With as little as $3 per school snack pack, Agape Mission ensures through the “Food for Kids Program” that more than 600 kids have food to eat every school weekend. In addition, the Agape Mission, now located at 309 SW Bucy Street, serves more than 3,000 on-site meals to hungry adults every month--six days a week with the aid of community donors, churches, civic groups and the Bartlesville Regional United Way.

When you attend the Empty Bowls event, you get to munch down on a variety of foods from many local restaurants and caterers. Plus you can select a hand-painted bowl as a take-home gift. At the same time, the money spent to purchase a ticket helps underwrite both very worthy causes.

Empty Bowl tickets at $25 each are scheduled to go on sale the first of August. Advance tickets can be purchased online via the Empty Bowls Facebook page, at Agape Mission or Arvest Bank downtown. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.