Posted: Jul 19, 2018 9:49 AMUpdated: Jul 19, 2018 9:50 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Second-District Oklahoma Congressman Markwayne Mullin released a statement after the House voted to repeal the Obama-era Waters of the U. S. Rule. Mullin says since the day the Obama Administration implemented the Waters of the United States Rule, he has fought to overturn it.

According to Mullin, the WOTUS Rule allowed every creek, ditch, and stream to be treated like a ‘navigable body of water,’ giving the federal government power to unnecessarily regulate it. Mullin has voted several times to overturn the regulation he calls over-reaching and says he will continue to work to see the WOTUS Rule permanently eliminated.

H.R. 6147 also included two Mullin amendments. One prohibits the use of funds to enforce the Obama Administration’s EPA methane rule. Another prohibits the use of funds to implement the Obama Administration’s Social Cost of Carbon (SCC) rule.

H.R. 6147 passed the House by a vote of 217 – 199.