Posted: Jul 19, 2018 2:12 PMUpdated: Jul 19, 2018 2:12 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville Public Library invites you to help celebrate the close of the Summer Reading Program with a grand finale — a free rock concert at Sooner Park.

The event will be held at the Sooner Park band shell on Saturday, July 28th and will feature the band “The Usual Suspects,” vendors and activities. Activities will start at 4 that afternoon with the band to play from 5 to 8 o’clock.

According to Youth Services Librarian, Laura Pryce, the Summer Reading Program ‘Libraries Rock’ was a record-breaking success this year. More than 1,240 youngsters signed up. Pryce says there were participants of all ages, from a few months old to 19.

Pryce said the number of kids participating this season far surpassed previous years. Pryce says she remembers barely reaching 1,000 registrations once in her 20 years at the library – usually there are anywhere between 600 and 800 participating, which is great, but the more young people we can reach out to, the better.”

Shorties Grille and Bartlesville Ice Cream trucks will sell food, beverages and treats at the concert, and Captain Armando will make free balloon creations. The library will provide other activities such as rock painting and a photo- booth.

The Summer Reading Program’s purpose is to encourage kids to continue reading throughout the summer in order to avoid the so-called summer slide while they’re out of school. Participants are accountable for their reading and get prizes for reporting what they’ve read, or had read to them, each week.

Pryce said the citizen volunteer group Bartlesville Friends of the Library has a lot to do with the program’s success.