Charlie Taraboletti

The Tuxedo Boulevard Rehabilitation Project will move to the next phase this week. Engineering Director, Micah Siemers says work is wrapping up on the northern two lanes west of U.S. Highway 75 and the southern lanes are closing Friday.

The project, which consists of pavement rehabilitation on Tuxedo Boulevard between the Caney River Bridge and Madison Boulevard, is divided into two phases, with the first phase to take place between the Caney River Bridge and U.S. Highway 75. Once all lanes west of the U.S. 75 are complete, contract crews will move to the eastern portion of the project and complete lanes east of U.S. 75. The northern lanes will be completed first on each phase of the project, followed by lanes on the south.

Siemers says work begins Friday to close the eastbound lanes, switching traffic over to the newly overlaid westbound lanes in preparation for work on the eastbound lanes that will begin next week.”

One lane will remain open for each direction of traffic for the duration of the project.