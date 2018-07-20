Posted: Jul 20, 2018 3:47 AMUpdated: Jul 20, 2018 3:47 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville’s Senator Julie Daniels is part of a group of five senators and eight representatives who will be part a bipartisan medical marijuana working group. Legislative leaders announced the formation of the group last week

The first meeting will be held Wednesday. Pro Tempore Greg Treat says the senate will work to ensure the will of the people is respected.

The group of legislators will be working to determine the most efficient way to enact State Question 788. House Speaker Charles McCall says Oklahoma is in uncharted territory and there are still a lot of unanswered questions and differing opinions on how to create the best regulatory framework that ensures patients have access to safe and effective medicinal products.