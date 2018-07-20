Posted: Jul 20, 2018 2:45 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2018 2:45 PM

Max Gross

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is reporting several instances of mail theft in the Ocheleta area. According to a Facebook post, the thief’s have stolen checks and credit cards out of unlocked mailboxes.

Some helpful tips to avoid mail theft include: not letting mail sit unattended for long periods of time and notifying the post office if you plan to be out of town and are unable to collect your mail. You can have your mail held at the post office until you return.

The incidents have been reported in the Ocheleta area but everyone in Washington County is being asked to report suspicious activity.

Anyone with any information on these incidents is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 918-332-4000.