Posted: Jul 20, 2018 5:07 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2018 5:07 PM

Joe Riddle and Max Gross

With the heat being so severe in and around Bartlesville it is hard to imagine those without air conditioning. Sadly that is the case for some of our most at risk citizens. Those over 65 years of age.

Bartlesville's Elder Care has the cool room project which loans out an air conditioner for those in need during these hot summer months.

Stevie Williams community relations director at Elder Care says it is very simple.

Williams says anyone over 65 that doesn't not have an air conditioner in their home can qualify.

Elder Care currently has six new air conditioners ready to loan out and currently has funds to purchase three more units. there is always a need for new air conditioners Williams says.

There are several ways you can make your donation.