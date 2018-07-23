Posted: Jul 23, 2018 9:50 AMUpdated: Jul 24, 2018 4:50 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Monday morning in downtown Bartlesville.

Mike Bouvier was absent, but both Mike Dunlap and Mitch Antle were on hand.

The board approved lease agreements with John Deere on two Motor Graders. Commissioner Dunlap explained that it is cheaper for the county to lease the Motor Graders, rather than buy them. The two Motor Graders are being leased for District Two.

The Commissioners also approved a labor agreement for an interpreter for the Washington County Health Department.

They also awarded a bid for the Country Road 2200 overlay to Becco Contractors out of Tulsa. Becco had the lowest bid.

The Commissioners also acknowledged the receipt of an updated disaster recovery plan from the Washington County Court Clerk.

The Washington County Commissioners meet every Monday morning at the Commissioners’ meeting room at 9:30 in downtown Bartlesville.