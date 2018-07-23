Posted: Jul 23, 2018 9:59 AMUpdated: Jul 23, 2018 10:02 AM

Jarett Jones

The Pawhuska Cavalcade is over, but there is more outdoor fun is just around the corner. The 110th annual Inter-State Fair and Rodeo is coming up on August 14th through the 18th, in Coffeyville, Kansas.

The week of activities will start off with a parade and other events on Tuesday the 14th.

Advertising and Promotions Chair Katie Allen talks about opening day

Fans that attend any of the events could see a Freestyle Motocross race, PRCA Rodeo, a Demolition Derby and much more.

Tickets, depending on the event, are priced from $15-$30. Fun passes are also available for $30 through July 31st, or $40 after August 1st. The fun passes admit the pass holder into all grandstand events.

For more information about tickets and grandstand events- you can go to FairandRodeo.com, or call 620-251-2550.