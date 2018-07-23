Posted: Jul 23, 2018 10:57 AMUpdated: Jul 23, 2018 10:57 AM

Bill Lynch

This week the meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners was business as usual, the Commissioners approved the transfer funds for payroll, they signed detention service agreements, and received an update from planning and zoning. The most extensive action taken during this week's meeting was the purchase of a new lawn mower. The discussion regarding a new lawn mower has been ongoing for several weeks, and was started regarding maintenance of county-owned property acquired during the resale.

District #3 Commissioner Darren McKinney brought forward several quotes this week however, the majority of the lawnmower quotes or for residential use. Two of the lawn mower quotes were for industrial or commercial use, and those came from Woodland Automotive in Fairfax. The Commissioners discussed the two options at length and then decided to go with a Dixie Chopper Blackhawk mower for a total of $7,015. The new mower will be housed at a central location and transported when needed.

The next meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners will be on Monday at 10am at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska.