Posted: Jul 23, 2018 2:30 PMUpdated: Jul 23, 2018 2:30 PM

Max Gross

A 21-year-old Bartlesville man was arrested last week after an alleged assault on his grandmother. Kyle White made an appearance at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing a charge domestic assault and battery.

According to an affidavit, officers made contact with White a few blocks away from the residence where the assault occurred. An officer placed White in handcuffs in order to conduct an investigation.

White stated that he had a stick in the waistband of his pants. The officer recovered a wooden paint handle that was roughly 20 inches long. At this time he was placed under arrest.

White’s grandmother told police that she was sitting on the couch with White when he asked for a cigarette. Instead of grabbing the cigarette White jumped up on table and swung the wooden paint handle at the woman striking her below the eye.

A witness backed up the woman’s statement. An officer documented a small red mark under the woman’s eye.

Bond was set at $1,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.