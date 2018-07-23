Posted: Jul 23, 2018 3:14 PMUpdated: Jul 23, 2018 3:14 PM

Max Gross

Two former local players are currently playing professional baseball in the hopes of making it to the major leagues.

Former Dewey Bulldogger Carson LaRue is seeing good results for the Single-A Buies Creek Astros of the Carolina League. LaRue has a 5-6 record with a 4.85 ERA over 18 appearances this year.

Houston selected LaRue in the 2016 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma State. LaRue also pitched for Cowley County Community College after graduating from Dewey.

LaRue has thrown 214 innings over his minor league career.

Another local hurler is battling injury. James Teague is currently on the disabled list in Single-A as a part of the Baltimore Orioles organization. It’s been an up-and-down season for Teague who has posted a 9.37 ERA in 13 appearances this year.

He hasn’t pitched since June 24. Teague was placed on the disables list one day later.

The former Bruin was a standout with the University of Arkansas and was drafted in the 37th round of the 2016 MLB draft.