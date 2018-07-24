News
Local News
Posted: Jul 24, 2018 6:19 AMUpdated: Jul 24, 2018 6:21 AM
Bartlesville High School to Roll Out Chromebooks
Charlie Taraboletti
Bartlesville High School students will all use Chromebooks this school year. Superintendent Chuck McCauley says returning sophomores already have Chromebooks issued to them last year and now the other three years will pick up the technology.
Students will need to have a parent present at registration in order to receive a Chromebook. Parents can complete much of the required paperwork ahead of time. It is available for download on the school disrict website. McCauley says students can start or renew their annual insurance on the Chromebook at registration.
The Chromebooks are paid for through bond dollars approved by voters. We have a link to the Chromebook page.
« Back to News