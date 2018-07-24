Posted: Jul 24, 2018 8:58 AMUpdated: Jul 24, 2018 8:58 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Cherokee Nation has been awarded a $411,000 grant that it will use to prevent traffic crashes and improve traffic flow on U. S. Highway 75 east of Ochelata. A "J-Turn" will be built at the intersection of 75 and Washington County's 2900 Road, which has been the scene of several serious crashes.

According to the announcement, the work on the new intersection is expected to begin later this year. Cherokee Nation Secretary of State, Chuck Hoskin says the Cherokee Nation’s Department of Transportation works hard throughout the year to secure federal funding that will make a big difference on the roads and highways of northeast Oklahoma.

Thousands of Cherokees visit the Cooweescoowee Health Center in Ochelata each year, traveling through the busy intersection while going to and from the health center. Hoskin says it’s a welcome relief to know the project will save lives and improve the quality of life in the area.

The tribe says the Ochelata Health Center had nearly 50,000 patient visits during the most recent fiscal year and safety is a big concern at the Highway 75 intersection.

Several years ago, another "J-Turn" was constructed on Highway 75, about two miles south of County Road 2900, which is the entrance to the Ramona Cherokee Casino.