Posted: Jul 24, 2018 1:22 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2018 1:23 PM
Garland: "Bartlesville Committment Continues"
Charlie Taraboletti
Phillips 66 Chief Executive Officer, Greg Garland talked about numbers during a Tuesday chamber forum in Bartlesville. When it came to Oklahoma and Bartlesville numbers, he highlighted 205 million dollars in taxes paid in Oklahoma; 366 million dollars in P66 payroll; 3 thousand 424 employees including those with CP Chem and DCP Midstream, 34 thousand 860 volunteer hours, and 5.4 million dollars in charitable contribution
Garland said Bartlesville is special, both to him and to Phillips 66. He highlighted future developments through the AdvantEdge 66 program and the way things are done continue to change but he said the corporate committment to its roots remains firm.
