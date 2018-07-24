Posted: Jul 24, 2018 2:19 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2018 2:19 PM

August 1 has been officially announced as Ed Gordon Day according to a proclamation from Tulsa mayor G.T. Bynum.

Gordon is retiring after 27 years with the city effective August 1.

Bynum complimented Gordon’s leadership, saying in a press release, “Gordon is recognized by cities across Oklahoma as one of the best municipal leaders serving our state.”

Bartlesville mayor Dale Copeland talks about the resource Gordon was for himself and other members of the city staff as well.

Hired in 1991 as Wastewater Department supervisor, he was promoted to Public Works director in 2000 and appointed city manager in 2006. Mike Bailey has already been announced to serve as a full-time city manager upon Gordon’s retirement.

A reception will be held in Gordon's honor from 3-5 p.m. on August 1 at the Bartlesville Community Center.

The public is invited to attend.