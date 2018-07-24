Posted: Jul 24, 2018 2:45 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2018 2:45 PM

A Bartlesville man made an appearance at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday. Donald Driskel is facing a charge of domestic abuse assault and battery for an incident that occurred on July 8.

According to an affidavit, Driskel was at home when a woman came to his residence to retrieve an SD card that had been out of her cell phone for several days. The victim believed that Driskel had taken the card out of her phone.

While the two were outside the residence the woman alleges that Driskel had thrown a bag of skittles at her. He then proceeded to strike her with his hand. This cause the woman’s glasses to cut her beside her right eyebrow.

The officer who responded to the scene observed that the laceration was still fresh.

Driskel posted bond. His next court date is set for September 12.