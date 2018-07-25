Posted: Jul 25, 2018 3:01 AMUpdated: Jul 25, 2018 3:01 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The driver of a motorcycle was injured just after midnight Wednesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports a Bartlesville 17 year-old was traveling westbouind on County Road 1500 4-tenths of a miles east of County Road 3490, two miles west of Dewey when he tried to miss a deer. The motorcycle went off the road to the right and he laid the bike over. Bartlesville Ambulance took the teen to Jane Phillips Medical Center where he was admitted with leg injuries.