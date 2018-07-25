Posted: Jul 25, 2018 1:41 PMUpdated: Jul 25, 2018 2:32 PM

Max Gross

A Skiatook man was arrested on a warrant after marijuana plants were found on his property. John Carson Jr. stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing a felonious count of producing marijuana.

According to an affidavit, a woman alerted police of marijuana plants on the property that she and Carson share. Officers located 18 plants near a creek approximately 60 feet from the residence. The location of the plants provided them natural runoff water.

The woman and her brother located the plants that day. The woman was made aware of the plants weeks earlier in a text message conversation with Carson. The woman assumed Carson was referring to marijuana plants due to his constant use of marijuana but Carson never specifically said what the plants were.

Carson did not give the woman the location of the plants at that time. Several months earlier Carson pointed in the direction of the plants and acknowledged there existence in a conversation with the woman’s brother.

Carson posted a $10,000 bond. His next scheduled court appearance is set for August 31.