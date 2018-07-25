Posted: Jul 25, 2018 3:19 PMUpdated: Jul 25, 2018 3:51 PM

Max Gross

Bartlesville’s Highland Park Baptist church is hosting a free carnival on August 4. The carnival will of course feature some of the regular fanfare like bounce houses, face painting, balloon animals as well as free snow-cones from DJ’s Southern Snow.

However, this carnival is also helping fill a great need in the community. HPBC has paired with the local non-profit First Step Shoe Ministry to provide new shoes for kids in need. Pastor Mike Scrivani says he linked up with First Step during Sunfest and a partnership was formed. Scrivani talks about the need in the Bartlesville community.

While many organizations offered used footwear, First Step is committed to outfitting local children with new socks and shoes at no cost. Shoes will be given away to any child in need at the carnival.

Scrivani says ultimately the purpose of the carnival is to let children in the community know they are cared for.

The carnival will be held at the church’s lower parking lot just off Washington Boulevard. Activities will begin at 10 a.m. and will run until 1:30 p.m.

More information on Highland Park Baptist Church and First Step Shoe Ministry