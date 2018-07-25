Posted: Jul 25, 2018 3:37 PMUpdated: Jul 25, 2018 3:37 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested for the third this calendar year after multiple burglaries and an assault. Kedrin Dixon stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday facing five different charges stemming from a July 23 incident.

According to a court document, Dixon is facing two counts burglary in the first degree after breaking into two apartments on the 1100 block of Madison Boulevard. Dixon forcibly pushed open the door in both instances to gain entry.

Dixon is also facing a sexual battery charges for forcibly grabbing a 41-year-old woman in a lewd manner. Police also found methamphetamine on his person.

Dixon was arrested earlier this month for public intoxication. He was also charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance in April. Both other cases are still pending.

Dixon saw his bond set at $100,000 with a condition of no contact with any of the alleged victims.