Posted: Jul 26, 2018 10:35 AMUpdated: Jul 26, 2018 10:35 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville’s Senator Julie Daniels is one of the legislators assigned to a legislative marijuana task force which met for the first time Wednesday. Daniels calls to the meeting very informative.

Daniels says it was helpful to begin by hearing from the four State Question 788 advocacy groups.

Task force members asked a wide variety of questions, all of which were focused on better understanding their interpretation of the actual language in the new law passed by the voters. Senator Daniels says members also heard a range of opinions on the preliminary work of the Department of Health.

She commented that committee is on a steep and fast learning curve. Daniels says colleagues and all Oklahomans are relying on the task force members to make recommendations to get this right. Daniels reiterated that they are going to work as quickly as possible, but take the time needed to make good decisions.

Daniels says the group will meet every Wednesday until they have a recommendation that can likely be approved by the state legislature.