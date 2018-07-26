Posted: Jul 26, 2018 10:37 AMUpdated: Jul 26, 2018 10:37 AM

Jarett Jones

The Bartlesville Public Library would like to announce that they have the people and resources to help those that need to obtain their U.S. citizenship.

Literacy Council member Joni Elmore talks about citizenship services provided

Those trying to gain citizenship in the US, they must first pass an English Judi cation test, and an extensive Civil Studies test.

Also to go with the tests there is a fee of $725 for the application process.