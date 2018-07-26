Posted: Jul 26, 2018 10:37 AMUpdated: Jul 26, 2018 10:37 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Senator James Lankford says he met with President Trump at the White House to talk with him aboiut trade negotiations. In a statement, Lankfor says the President's announcement to wrap up trade disputes is an important and significant step forward. Lankford says he continues to encouraged the President and his staff to finalize his agreement with the EU and other trade partners around the world as quickly as possible.

Lankford goes on to say Oklahoma's agriculture community relies heavily on trade to export our products. Opening a new market for agricultural trade to the EU and expanding to new markets is a huge win for Oklahoma producers and the economic future of the nation.