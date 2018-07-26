Posted: Jul 26, 2018 12:04 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2018 12:04 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The United States Attorney’s Office and the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office have collected full restitution owed by the former Skiatook Superintendent of Schools. U. S. Attorney Trent Shores announced his office received the $207,590 former superintendent, Gary Johnson owed his office.

Shores says the restitution collected from Johnson was owed for the losses his corruption inflicted on the Skiatook Public Schools. Johnson was convicted of conspiring to defraud the United States by hiding income he received from bribes and kickbacks.

According to Shores, from 2004 to 2010, at a time when public schools were forced to count every dollar, Gary Johnson failed to perform the fiduciary duties he owed the citizens and patrons of the Skiatook Schools. He approved grossly inflated invoices for the procurement of basic supplies, equipment and services for his personal benefit.

Evidence and documents submitted during Johnson's prosecution show he approved the payments of invoices at prices that were as much as 400% inflated above the fair market value. In exchange, Johnson corruptly accepted things of value, including cash, tickets to college football games, and the costs for travel, food, lodging, and entertainment.