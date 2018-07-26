Posted: Jul 26, 2018 3:10 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2018 3:11 PM

The City of Bartlesville announced through a press release that work on the Johnstone Avenue Pavement Rehabilitation Project is slated to begin on Monday, July 30th.

The project consists of pavement rehabilitation on Johnstone Avenue between 14th Street and 17th Street. This also includes the construction of two sidewalk ramps and curb replacement as well.

Project engineer Shelley Charles says that, “lane closures should be expected for through traffic at various times throughout the duration of the project.”

Detours will be established as needed while the project is taking place. The expected finish date is in late September.