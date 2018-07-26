Posted: Jul 26, 2018 3:36 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2018 3:36 PM

Max Gross

A man pulled over for a defective tail light found himself in police custody on Thursday morning. Luis Tavarez appeared in front of a judge at the Washington County Courthouse facing multiple charges including possession of a controlled dangerous substance, transporting an open container and driving with a suspended license.

According to an affidavit, an officer pulled Tavarez over because of a defective tail light. The officer recognized Tavarez from a previous encounter and knew his license was suspended. This fact was confirmed with dispatch and the officer placed Tavarez under arrest.

While inventory was being conducted on the vehicle the officer found a wallet. Inside was a folded dollar bill that was wrapped up very small. The officer unfolded the bill and found a crystal-like substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Also in the vehicle was an open can of beer that was still cold to the touch.

Bond was set at $2,000.