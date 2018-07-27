Posted: Jul 27, 2018 9:44 AMUpdated: Jul 27, 2018 9:44 AM

Jarett Jones

It is here, the Bartlesville Radio Auction is tomorrow morning at the Washington County Fairgrounds. The doors will open at 8 a.m., and the bidding will start at 9 a.m.

You must be registered to bid on items, and when you register your name is put in the drawing for door prizes. All the items up for auction have a bidding ceiling of 80% from the retail price.

Event Organizer Dorea Potter explains how to bid on Gift Cards

All items that do not sell during the bidding will be able to be purchased at the end of the day.

To find the full list you can go to the Community tab at bartlesvilleradio.com, and click on Bartlesville Auction and it will bring up the full list.