Posted: Jul 27, 2018 11:50 AMUpdated: Jul 27, 2018 11:54 AM

Jarett Jones

The Bartlesville Indians beat the Ada A’s 13-1 in the second game of the Oklahoma American Legion State tournament in Madill, Oklahoma.

The Indians scored three runs in the bottom of the first with a two-run home run by Braden Beasley to right field. The Indians also went on to score six more runs in the bottom of the second inning loading the bases twice with no outs.

The Indians had a perfect game through three and one-third innings, before a double, an error, and a walk loaded the bases with one out. But a line drive caught by Harold Borg at second, lead to a double play, with the Indians doubling off the runner at first to get out of the inning without giving up a run.

The A’s were able to load the bases again in the top of fifth inning, but were only able to score one run. The game ended in the middle of the fifth, with the Indians run ruling the A’s.

The Indians advance in the State Tournament to play Ardmore tonight at 5 p.m. while the A’s were eliminated from the tournament. The Indians game will be broadcast on KPGM 1500 AM, and FM 99.1, tonight as they try to advance again in the tournament.