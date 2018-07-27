Posted: Jul 27, 2018 3:37 PMUpdated: Jul 27, 2018 3:37 PM

Max Gross

Filing for municipal office in Bartlesville is set to begin on Monday, August 6. Interested parties can declare there candidacy for several open city positions.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House says that the offices for all five wards of the Bartlesville City Council will be filled.

Candidates will have from Monday at 8 a.m. to Wednesday the 8th at 5 p.m. to declare their candidacy.

Declaration of Candidacy forms are available at the county election board office at 420 S Johnstone Avenue, Suite 101. They can also be found on the state election board website www.electionsok.gov.

The municipal offices listed will filled as a part on the nonpartisan general election on November 6.