Posted: Jul 28, 2018 3:06 AMUpdated: Jul 28, 2018 3:06 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Public Service Company of Oklahoma has announced it is no longer pursuing its proposed Wind Catcher Energy Connection project following a decision by the Public Utility Commission of Texas on Thursday to deny approval of the project. The project had previously received approvals by the Arkansas Public Service Commission, Louisiana Public Service Commission and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. A decision was pending at the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

The 4 and a half billion dollar project was announced a year ago. It would have provided PSO customers with low cost wind energy from a 2,000 megawatt wind farm in the Oklahoma panhandle. Combined with a dedicated power line to deliver the energy, PSO says Wind Catcher would have lowered electric bills by $2 billion over the life of the project, created thousands of jobs during construction and generated hundreds of millions in much-needed tax revenue for the state.