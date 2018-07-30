Posted: Jul 30, 2018 10:02 AMUpdated: Jul 30, 2018 10:02 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A group working to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma says it's gathered enough signatures to qualify for the ballot.

Green the Vote announced Sunday that's collected more than 132,000 signatures for its ballot measure to legalize recreational marijuana. The group needs at least 124,000 signatures by Aug. 8 to qualify, though it's unclear if the measure could be verified in time for the November election.

If the signatures are verified and the measure doesn't make it on the November ballot, the governor could set a special election or place the issue on the next statewide ballot in 2020.

Green the Vote leader Isaac Caviness tells the Tulsa World that his group has seen intense support and enthusiasm for the measure.